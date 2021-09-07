Kochi (Kerela) [India], September 7 (ANI): Kalamassery Police in Kochi on Tuesday arrested private security personnel employed as guards at ATMs and financial institutions in the state, for possessing guns without licenses.

During a search, police said it found 19 guns and around 100 rounds of ammunition in a rented house where the personnel were residing in.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Dr Reddy’s Starts Supply of Sputnik V in India.

Police have arrested 18 people who were using guns and also arrested Vinod Kumar (who brought them to work). All the accused are said to be natives of the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is followed by the case which was registered earlier in the Karamana police station in Thiruvananthapuram district in connection with the seizure of unlicensed guns from security agencies.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

"The search was then conducted based on the grounds that the head office of this security agency is in Kalamassery, during the raid of which, police seized guns and ammunition," informed Police.

"To find out the truth regarding gun license, we have contacted the ADM of Rajouri. Further investigation is underway," said Police Commisionarte, Kochi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)