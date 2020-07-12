Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): 18 people have tested positive for coronavirus at Maharashtra's Raj Bhavan after they went for screening by themselves for the infection, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sources informed on Sunday.

The civic body will get them tested again, sources added.

Also Read | BMC Sanitisation Workers Arrive at Amitabh Bachchan's Residence 'Jalsa', in Mumbai: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

More details are awaited in this regard.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Maharashtra has so far has recorded 2,46,600 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 99,499 are active cases, 1,36,985 have been cured/migrated. A total of 10,116 have died in the state after contracting the virus. (ANI)

Also Read | Monsoon Session of Parliament Will Certainly be Held, Govt to Take All Precautions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Pralhad Joshi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)