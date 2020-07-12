New Delhi, July 12: The Monsoon session of Parliament will certainly be held and government will ensure all health precautions are taken, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday. Joshi said that the government will do all the formalities and will take all the precautions that are required owing to the coronavirus pandemic. In the last week, Joshi had said that the government was yet to take a decision on the monsoon session of the Parliament. Several media reports have informed that this Monsoon Session would be shorter than the usual sessions.

Earlier this month, a PTI report stated that the government was exploring the possibility of holding the monsoon session of parliament starting from last week of August or first week of September. The session would be held with the physical presence of members during proceedings, the report added. However, nothing has been finalised yet and no official announcement has been made so far regarding the dates. Catch Live Breaking News Updates.

In March, the Parliament had passed 12 bills during the curtailed budget session with Lok Sabha passing 15 bills and Rajya Sabha 13. During the session, 19 bills were introduced in the two Houses (18 in Lok Sabha and 1 in Rajya Sabha). The second part of the session was curtailed in view of the threat of the spread of coronavirus.

Here's the tweet:

Monsoon session (of Parliament) will be held certainly. Government will do all the formalities & take all precautions: Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister pic.twitter.com/DbLyrz8upD — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

The government will focus to clear ordinances brought by the Centre as the monsoon session is likely to be "very short", sources said. On July 8, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had reviewed the seating arrangements for parliamentarians during the Monsoon session of Parliament. As per reports, Naidu also discussed practices to be adopted for the seating arrangement. According to a report by PTI, in an earlier meeting taken by Naidu, it was decided that Rajya Sabha members will be seated in the chamber and in the galleries of the House, with virtual participation of others from within the premises of the Parliament House.

