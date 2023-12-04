Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand has become the state in the country to get the maximum number of Geographical Indication Certificates in a single day, 18. Till now, a total of 27 products of Uttarakhand have received GI tags, said an official statement from the government of Uttarakhand on Monday.

The 18 new GI certificates that the state has received include Uttarakhand Chaulai, Jhangora, Manduwa, Red Rice, Almora Lakhori Chilli, Berinag Tea, Burans Sharbat, Ramnagar Nainital Litchi, Ramgarh Peach, Malta, Pahari Tor, Gahat, Kala Bhatt, Bicchubooti fabric, Nainital candle, Kumaoni colored Pichhoda, Chamoli Ramman mask and Likhai wood carving are included, added the statement.

Also Read | Shimla Road Accident: Six Workers From Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam Killed in Accident As Truck Carrying Them Fell Into Gorge in Sunni.

While nine products from the state including - Tejpat, Basmati rice, Aipan Art, White Rajma of Munsiyari, Ringal Craft, Thulma, Bhotiya Dan, Chiura Oil, and Copper products have already received GI tag.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it is because of his visionary thinking that today 18 products of Uttarakhand have been able to get certificates with Geographical Indication tag from the Government of India.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Results: 80 Newly-Elected MLAs Have Criminal Cases Against Them, Says Report.

CM also congratulated the producers of the products which were awarded GI tag certificates and called the day "historic" for Uttarakhand. "For the first time in the twenty years since the enactment of the GI law in 2003 till 2023, GI certificates have been issued to 18 products of a state simultaneously in a single day."

"With this achievement, the hill cuisine of Uttarakhand, along with many other items and the artists related to them will be greatly benefited and Uttarakhand will get a different identity across the world," he added.

He expressed hope that the export of GI-tagged products from Uttarakhand will increase rapidly and will further strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to make India self-reliant.

The Chief Minister said that to promote local products in all the districts of Uttarakhand, work is being done rapidly in the state on 'One District, Two Products' scheme.

Under this scheme, two products are being developed in each district on the basis of skill development, design, raw material, new technology, etc. as per the market demand. The main objective of the scheme is to identify local products and develop traditional industries accordingly in all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand.

With this scheme, on one hand, self-employment opportunities are increasing for local farmers and artisans, while on the other hand, local products of every district are getting world-class recognition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)