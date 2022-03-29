Gurugram, Mar 29 (PTI) The Gurugram traffic police on Tuesday created a 19-km "green corridor" to help transport organs of a brain-dead person from a medical facility in the city to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to officials, the distance of 19 km from Artemis Hospital, where the brain-dead person was admitted, to the Delhi border was covered in 13 minutes, from 7:15 am to 7:28 am. It usually takes over 30-35 minutes to cover the route during normal traffic hours.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Tax Rules in India: Crypto Assets to be Taxed From April 1; Here’s All You Need to Know.

"The human organs had to reach Jaipur and Hyderabad via the Delhi airport. The Gurugram traffic police took two ambulances carrying the organs to the Gurugram-Delhi border from where the Delhi Police helped the vehicles reach the airport," said Ravinder Singh Tomar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Gurugram.

Doctors at the hospital said that the organs were harvested from 25-year-old Bhupender Singh who was declared brain dead after a road accident. The organs were sent to various hospitals across the country to help save as many as eight lives.

Also Read | Amazon Smbhav Summit 2022 to Be Held on May 18-19.

"The father of the youth showed courage and decided to donate the organs of his brain-dead son," said Dr Saurabh Anand of Artemis Hospital.

The National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization allocated the organs to hospitals in various cities as per requirement, the doctors said.

While one kidney of the youth remained with Artemis Hospital for transplant, his liver and another kidney were sent to a medical facility in Gurugram. The man's heart was flown by air to a healthcare facility in Jaipur and lungs were dispatched to Hyderabad, the doctors said.

Harish Singh, the father of the diseased, said, “Every organ would just have been ashes. But this way (donating organs) he saved eight lives. He will leave us but will continue to live on in eight families."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)