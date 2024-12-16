New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely deliver on January 8 next year its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to pass the order on Monday, deferred the pronouncement.

"January 8 is the next date," the judge said.

Kumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar central jail, appeared before the court through video conference.

The case pertains to the alleged killings of two persons in Saraswati Vihar area during the anti-Sikh riots.

The court had reserved the judgment after hearing the final arguments in the case related to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

Though Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team subsequently took over the investigation.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a "prima facie" case against him.

According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant's wife, killing her husband and son apart from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, alleged the prosecution.

Putting Kumar on trial, the court order found sufficient material to form a "prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant, but had also led the mob".

