Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 15 (ANI): Jharkhand police arrested two armed robbers and recovered Rs 1.46 crores cash along with gold ornaments.

The police intercepted their vehicle in the Ormanjhi area of Ranchi and recovered cash, items worth crores of Rupees.

"2.395 kilograms of gold, 56 kilograms of silver, Rs 1.46 crores cash and a stolen car have been recovered,' Jharkhand police's said in an official statement.

According to the Jharkhand police's statement, "it had received information about the criminals that they are moving with a huge amount of golds, silver and cash, and subsequently massive search and checking drive were launched and the said car was intercepted in Ormanjhi area."

"Further investigation is underway," police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)