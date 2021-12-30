Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Two men were arrested with illicit liquor with an estimated value of 45-50 lakh rupees in Udaipur district, police said Wednesday.

The liquor was seized when it was allegedly being smuggled to Gujarat for a New Year party, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat Best Destination for Investment Due to Industry-Friendly Policies, Says CM Bhupendra Patel.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said 853 boxes of Rajasthan-made illicit liquor were recovered from a truck bearing Gujarat registration number during a patrol check under Kherwada police station area.

The arrested two were identified as Shravan Kumar and Kishan Singh and a case has been registered against them under sections of Excise Act, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 923 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Records 86% Jump in Daily Cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)