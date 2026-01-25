New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday approved the procurement of 3.37 lakh metric tonnes of Tur (Arhar) in Maharashtra, with an MSP amount of approximately Rs 2696 crore, under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).

At a meeting, Union Agriculture Minister discussed procurement arrangements with State Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal. He provided necessary guidance to NAFED, NCCF, and relevant state officials.

As per a statement from the Agriculture Ministry, Chouhan said that due to this decision of purchasing tur, the Central Government will have to bear a "huge financial burden", but despite this, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to the welfare of the farmers.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that it is crucial that procurement is done properly. Only by purchasing directly from farmers will the involvement of middlemen be reduced and the benefits will reach the actual farmers.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh said that NAFED and NCCF should conduct the procurement process in coordination with the state government, so that the benefits of procurement reach genuine farmers. Directing officials to ensure transparency through modern technology, Chouhan said that proper arrangements should be made for farmer registration using the latest and most effective technology.

Chouhan directed the officials to increase the number of procurement centres if required, so that farmers do not face any inconvenience and the procurement system remains transparent and effective.

The high-level meeting was attended by Maharashtra Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and other senior officials. (ANI)

