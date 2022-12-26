Etawah (UP), Dec 26 (PTI)Two motorcycle-borne men were killed after being hit by a school bus amid dense fog here on Monday, a senior police official said.

The accident occurred near Sirhaul Bamba bridge at around 9 am killing Narayan (30) and Arjun (25) on the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh said.

The bus and bike collided due to dense fog in the area, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the bus has been seized and the driver has been taken into custody, the SSP added.

Angry villagers blocked the road but police managed to restore traffic movement hours later after pacifying them.

