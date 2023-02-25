Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will organise a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Hyderabad from Sunday with an aim to build trust and confidence in the quality of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in domestic and export markets.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair the Chintan Shivir on "Drugs: Quality regulation and Enforcement" on February 26 and 27 at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad, the ministry said in a press release.

The objective of the two-day Chintan Shivir is to review processes and implementation of policies and programmes related to drugs quality and enforcement in the country, the release said.

The meeting will also recommend ways and means for facilitating ease of doing business by reviewing predictability, transparency and compliance to Indian drug standards, regulatory capacities across states and centre, it said.

Participants will also discuss global best practices, introduction of newer interventions like digital tools, clinical trial standards and in-turn give an impetus towards creating a multi-stakeholder approach for benefit of common citizens, the release said.

The conference will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, industry fora, startups, academia, etc., along with interactive sessions with the stakeholders.

As part of the Chintan Shivir, five sessions have been planned on these aspects: 1) Building trust and confidence on quality of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in domestic and export markets, 2) Effective enforcement at the field level, 3) Indian pharmacopeia and adherence to its standards, 4) A unified IT intervention for all regulatory activities and 5) Capacity building of state and national regulators, it said.

The sessions aim at creating brainstorming interaction with stakeholders, with a view to evolve a participative approach for time-bound implementation of policies and programmes, it said.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwant Khuba along with Member (Health) NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul will also grace the meet.

Senior officials including Union Secretary (Health), Secretary (AYUSH), Secretary (Pharmaceuticals), DGHS along with representatives from National Health Authority, NPPA, CDSCO, NIB, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, NIPERs, State functionaries and officials including ACS/Principal Secretary will be present at the two-day brainstorming conclave. (ANI)

