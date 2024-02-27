Palghar, Feb 27 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a deputy superintendent and accountant at the office of land records in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, an ACB official said on Tuesday.

The accused had sought the amount from a man for issuing land measurement records and related documents for a land owned by his relative, he said.

The man complained to the ACB which laid a trap on Monday and nabbed the deputy superintendent and accountant while taking Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, as bribe at their office in Dahanu, the official said.

A case was registered against the two accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

