Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) The Kolkata Police has arrested two persons for allegedly operating an illegal telecommunications business in the city's Tiljala area, an official said.

Acting on a complaint of a technician lodged at the Karaya Police Station, a police team conducted raids at two places in Tiljala Masjid Bari Lane and Broad Street on Thursday and seized several items, he said.

A total of five SIM boxes, 320 SIM cards, three routers and other documents were recovered during the raids, the official said. The duo have been booked under different sections of the IPC as well as the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and a probe into the matter has been started, he added.

