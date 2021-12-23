New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Delhi police arrested two people for allegedly running a fake website voteridcard.ebharatseva.in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, informed the police.

The accused persons established an online network in India for luring gullible people for applying voter IDs and targeting people from all over the country, added the police.

After the initial enrolment, they used to charge payment of Rs. 650 online from each person. More than 10,000 persons have fallen prey to the fake website to date, as per the police.

The accused persons had been identified as Ankit Kumar (26) and Manmohan Singh (22) and are residents of Uttar Pradesh, according to the police.

The police recovered 2 mobile phones, 3 cheque books, some notepads, 7 ATM cards from the accused persons.

The case was registered in Rajinder Nagar police station in which complainant alleged that he had to get some alterations done in his Voter ID Card for which he searched online and found a website as "voteridcard.ebharatseva.in".

When he opened the aforesaid website, he was directed to the payment gateway for payment of Rs. 650/- as mandatory charges.

After making the payment he received emails from info@ebharatseva.in and no-reply@razorpay.com stating that the payment was successful and they would process his application and their executive will contact him shortly. However, there was no further response from "voteridcard.ebharatseva.in". to which the complainant got suspicious and searched on web-browser and found that the official website of Election Commission of India is "voterportal.eci.gov.in".

The complainant, thus, realized that the alleged website was a cyber-fraud.

During the course of the investigation, it transpired that the alleged payment was processed through the "Razorpay" payment gateway which was further credited on an account registered in the name of Titu Cyber Cafe.

As per bank details, the proprietor was identified as Manmohan Singh, a resident of Moradabad, UP.

During interrogation, he confessed his involvement and further disclosed the complicity of his accomplice Ankit Kumar Pal, a resident of Amroha, UP.

On arrest, Ankit Kumar confessed his involvement and disclosed that one Kanav Kapoor a resident of, Noida UP, during the process of job search, brought in the idea of cheating in the name of voter ID card preparation and correction facilitation forum.

Kanav Kapoor had created the alleged website and payment gateway. The said payment gateway was registered in the name of Manmohan Singh, however, the number in the creation of the said ID at Razorpay was that of Kanav Kapoor.

The bank accounts of the accused persons are being verified which shows huge transactions of fraudulent amounts and efforts are being made to trace the other co-accused persons involved in this case.

They have enrolled over 10,000 persons through this fake website. They had plans to get money from innocent people. They also promoted their site in top search by paying heavy money for google Ads. Accused Ankit Kumar revealed that similar websites of HSRP, Driving License, Food License, Fast Tag, are being run by Kanav Kapoor,

He was originally a partner of the arrested accused Ankit Kumar and created the fake website of Voter ID. Currently, Kanav Kapoor is absconding and the search is on. The other two accused Ankit Kumar and Manmohan Singh are arrested and currently in police custody.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

