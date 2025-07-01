Jamshedpur, July 1 (PTI) Police arrested two persons, including a teenager, from Bihar's Purnea district and recovered 45 smartphones and other electronic gadgets, which were allegedly stolen by them, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused were brought to Jamshedpur on transit remand for interrogation, he said.

An SIT, headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Ghatsila) Ajit Kumar Kujur, was formed to probe into the theft that took place in Moubhandar area of East Singhbhum district on June 11.

SP (Rural) Rishabha Garg told a press conference here the stolen mobile phones were being used in Purnea district of Bihar, and accordingly, a police team was sent there to nab the accused.

