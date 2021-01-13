Panaji, Jan 13 (PTI) Goa Police have arrested two African nationals from New Delhi for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 37 lakh after contacting her through a matrimonial website, an official said on Wednesday.

The two accused - Tsoupa Sebastien (Cameroon) and Senehuoun Franck (Ivory Coast) - were nabbed on Tuesday after a Goa-based woman filed a complaint with local cyber crime cell that they duped her of the money, he said.

Superintendent of Police (crime branch) Shobhit Saxena told reporters that the accused lured the victim by getting in touch with her on a matrimonial website through a fake profile created by them.

"One of the accused identified himself as a doctor working abroad and convinced the victim to deposit the money under the pretext of customs clearance for expensive gifts that he wanted to send her," he said.

A detailed investigation into their modus operandi led the police to the accused, who were operating from the national capital, the official said.

A local cyber crime cell team with the help of South Delhi police arrested the accused. The police were in the process of bringing them to Goa, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)