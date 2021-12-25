Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): As many as two terrorists, belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, have been killed in an encounter that broke out in the Chowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday morning.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police today informed that acting on specific input generated by Police regarding the presence of terrorists in a village in Chowgam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44RR and 14Bn CRPF in the said area.

During the search operation, after the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender. However, they denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

They have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Chak and Raja Basit Yaqoob.

As per police records, both Sajad and Raja were categorized terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases. Besides, the killed terrorist Sajad was also instrumental in motivating and recruiting the youth to join terror folds.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK series rifles, four AK Magazines and 32 rounds were recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

The Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated.

The police have also requested the people to cooperate with them till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any. (ANI)

