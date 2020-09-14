Noida (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Two members of the Delhi-based Sonu Punjaban gang were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for allegedly robbing a man on the pretext of getting him a massage by a masseuse, police said on Monday.

The fraud and robbery had taken place on September 2 after which an FIR was registered at the Sector 58 police station and the accused were arrested in Sector 62 on Sunday night, officials said.

"Those held have been identified as Sanjay Bhatia alias Shaan and Arjun alias Arun, both residents of Delhi and active members of the human trafficking gang of Sonu Punjaban," SHO of Sector 58 police station Anil Kumar said.

Bhatia has nearly two dozen cases of robbery and cheating registered against his name at various police stations in Delhi, he said.

"A Noida resident had claimed that he had opted for a spa and massage service using online advertisements. He was then trapped into visiting a spa on September 2, where instead of a masseuse, the two accused showed up and robbed him of his cash and other valuables," Kumar told PTI.

In pursuance of the case, the accused were tracked down and arrested following a tip-off in Sector 62 while they were in a car, the official said.

The car was impounded, Rs 3,000 cash and their mobile phones were seized during the arrest, he said.

Kumar said the Noida Police is now probing if it was a one-off incident or whether it is part of a larger fraud.

Geeta Arora, infamous as Sonu Punjaban, was convicted in July by a trial court in Delhi for kidnapping, human trafficking and prostitution.

She has challenged the trial court's 24-year jail term over pushing a 12-year-old girl into flesh trade in the high court now.

Sonu Punjaban is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

