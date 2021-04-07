Itanagar, Apr 7 (PTI) Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the caseload to 16,853, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

The northeastern state now has 11 active cases, while 16,786 people have recovered from the virus, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

The death toll due to the contagion stood at 56.

Altogether, 4,15,217 samples have been tested so far, including 259 on Tuesday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 96,887 people have been inoculated in the state thus far.

