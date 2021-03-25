Port Blair, Mar 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,041 on Thursday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

One more person recovered from the disease, he said.

The archipelago now has six active cases, while 4,973 people have recovered from the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The administration has tested over 3.07 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)