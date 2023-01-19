Mumbai, January 19: Two persons were killed and 30 others received injuries when a bus overturned in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Thursday, police said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Speeding Truck Collides With Van on Mumbai-Goa Highway in Raigad; Nine Killed and Child Injured (See Pics).

The accident took place at around 5.30 am when the bus driver lost control over the wheels while negotiating a sharp turn near the Gad river bridge in Kankavli, located 480 km from the state capital Mumbai, an official said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Tempo Carrying Workers Plunges Into Mahabaleshwar Gorge Near Mugdev Village, 10 Injured; Rescue Operation Underway.

The luxury bus carrying 36 passengers was going from Pune to Goa, he said. Two persons were killed in the accident, the official said. All the injured persons were rushed to the civil hospital in Kankavli for treatment, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)