Satara, January 14: A tempo carrying around three dozen labourers and some children plunged into a valley near Mugdev village in the Mahabaleshwar hills, officials said here on Saturday.

As per preliminary information, eight workers and two children are said have suffered injuries in the accident. The tempo was ferrying workers form Akola and Buldhana districts for work in Satara. Maharashtra Road Accident: Gujarat-Bound Car Hits Truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar; Three Dead and Four Injured.

The two minors who have sustained grievous injuries were being rushed to a Satara hospital for treatment. Maharashtra Road Accident: Bus With Students Returning From Picnic Overturns Near Khopoli in Raigad District; Two Killed, 47 Hurt.

On hearing of the incident, volunteers of Sahyadri Trekkers like Sanjay Parte, Deepak Jadhav along with local villagers have launched a rescue operation More details are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).