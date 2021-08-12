Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): Two security personnel and two civilians were injured in firing by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Thursday.

"Two terrorists of LeT are still trapped. Exchange of fire is underway. Two security personnel and two civilians are injured in the firing by terrorists," Kumar said.

According to IGP, terrorists fired upon a BSF convoy in Kulgam earlier in the day.

"Senior officers of police, CRPF and Army are present at the spot," the IGP had said. (ANI)

