Mangaluru, July 28 (PTI): Two persons have been arrested in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka in connection with the smuggling of 2.06 kg of ganja worth Rs 60,000 and seized an auto-rickshaw used for the crime, police said on Wednesday.

During a routine check, the auto-rickshaw going to Vittal from Ukkada in Kasaba village was flagged down but the driver did not stop, the police said.

He took a U-turn in an attempt to flee and lost control of the vehicle which toppled, they said.

The policemen caught the two and it was revealed that the narcotic was concealed under the driver's seat.

