A visual from the encounter site in Srinagar on Friday. [Photo/ANI]

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Alamdar Colony, Danmar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday, informed the Kashmir Zone Police.

A search operation is currently underway, it said. Further details are awaited, it added.

The Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, "#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice."

Earlier, the police had said that an encounter broke out at the Danmar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in the wee hours on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Alamdar Colony, Danmar area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted earlier. (ANI)

