Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in an optical shop in Bowenpally, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Upon receiving information, two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire.

There were no casualties reported, and the cause of the fire and loss of assets are yet to be determined.

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According to a fire official, "A fire broke out in an optical shop today at 11:41 am. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties, and the cause of the fire and loss of assets are yet to be determined".

Further details are awaited.

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Earlier this month, a massive fire erupted near Vignan College under the Bachupally police station limits at Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

According to a fire official, no casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)