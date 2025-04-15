New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a waste dumping area behind the Peeragarhi Truck Market on Tuesday, gutting at least two vehicles, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

"We received a call regarding the fire at 3.46 pm. We immediately rushed seven fire tenders to the spot.

Also Read | Jabalpur: Doctors Save Life of 6-Month-Old Baby Girl From Damoh After Yellow Worm Gets Stuck in Her Chest; Successfully Remove Chicken Piece From Toddler’s Windpipe in Second Case.

"The fire has been doused but the cooling operation is still underway. So far, there is no information about any injuries," he said.

The officer further said the fire occurred in a large area where waste materials from various factories are dumped daily.

Also Read | India Rapidly Emerging As Global AI Leader Under PM Narendra Modi's Vision: JK Tech President and CEO Sameer Nagpal.

"We were informed by the firefighters who were on the spot that two vehicles were gutted in the fire. We have informed the police and they have launched an investigation into the matter," he added.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Teams from the Paschim Vihar police station also rushed to the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)