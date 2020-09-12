Imphal West (Manipur) [India], September 12 (ANI): Two women were arrested and 3.412-kg of heroin powder seized from their possession in the Samurou area of Imphal West district on Friday, said Manipur Police.

On questioning, they revealed the names of two other persons who were also arrested in Imphal.

A case was registered, Manipur Police informed. (ANI)

