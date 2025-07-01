New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in outer north Delhi's Bawana area, an official said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident happened on Friday and came to light when the girl's mother came home from work and found her crying.

When the mother asked her elder daughter about it, she said a neighbour allegedly took her younger sister to his room, a senior officer said.

He allegedly sexually assaulted the child, bathed her and also changed her clothes. The mother checked the body of the child, who said there was a pain in her body, to find a swelling, he added.

"She took the victim to the hospital who conveyed the information to the police," the officer added.

The man accused to have carried out the assault has been arrested under relevant sections of law.

