New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Two men involved in several cases of snatching and robbery have been arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the police in Rohini here, officials said on Tuesday.

Manish Poddar (25) and Nirala alias Mohammad Nizamuddin (24) are both residents of Bawana and involved in more than 50 cases, including that of snatching and robbery, they said.

In the shootout, police constable Rakesh and accused Poddar, who sustained a bullet injury in his leg, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, they further said.

Police said an intensive verification drive of active criminals and those released on bail or parole is being carried out by combing the area to ensure prevention of street crimes.

They said a team of KN Katju Marg police station received a tip-off that two active snatchers with loaded pistols will come on a motorcycle to carry out the crime in the area.

A trap was laid near Shamshan Ghat in KN Katju Marg where the two men riding on the motorcycle were at the spot on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. When our team directed them to surrender before the police, they tried to run away, a senior police officer said.

"The bike rider hit constable Rakesh and the pillion rider opened fire on the police team and fired two rounds upon which our staff fired one round in self defence and the pillion rider sustained injury in his right leg," he said.

According to police, Poddar disclosed during interrogation that he along with Nirala and other associates committed about 15 cases of snatching and robberies in Rohini and its adjoining areas in recent past.

A .32 pistol and two used cartridges along with the motorcycle used for various offences were recovered from them, police said.

