Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 (PTI) Kerala police on Monday registered a case against nearly 200 people, including local leaders and activists of Durga Vahini, the women's wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), for allegedly brandishing swords during its rally held a week ago near Neyyattinkara near here.

Police said during the march organised at Keezharoor near Neyyattinkara on May 22, the slogan shouting activists of Durga Vahini -- mostly young women -- allegedly brandished swords.

They have been booked under provisions of the Arms Act, which is a non-bailable offence, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including that dealing with unlawful assembly and creating communal divide in the society, police said.

The Aryancode police registered the case on its own after examining the video clips of the route march which went viral on social media.

