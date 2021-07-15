By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, as many as 21 vaccination centres in south Delhi will remain shut on Thursday following the shortage of vaccines.

The latest health bulletin by the Delhi government has mentioned that "only 20 per cent of Covaxin stock can be used for the first dose since the stock of the vaccine is limited and have irregular delivery cycles."

The balance stock of Covaxin (till July 14 morning) was 2,46,340. 3,05,30 doses of Covaxin were added to the stock on July 13. The balance stock of Covisheild is 63,840 as of July 14 (morning). There are 1,374 vaccine centres in 763 locations with a capacity of 2,26,552 per day.

21 centres that are to remain close following no vaccines are Malviya Nagar Government Boys Secondary School, Gargi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Green Park, Masih moth Sarvodya co-ed school, Kautilya Sarvodya Pamposh enclave, SDMC Maidan Garhi, SDMC Adarsh school, Govt Co-ed Secondary School Dakpur, Fatehpur Beri Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Sultanpur, Government Girls' Senior Secondary School Chattarpur, Rashtriya Vidhya Mandir High School Aya Nagar, Govt. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (Bachan Prasad) Tigri, Government Boys Secondary School Tigri, Ishani School Saket, Yogi Arvind Sarvodya School. Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Govt Boys Sr. Secondary School No. 2, Near Police Station, Mehrauli, Govt Boys Sr. Secondary School No.3, SDMC Model Co-ed School Sheikh Sarai, SDMC Model Boys School Hauz Rani, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (Hakikat Rai), Khanpur, Government Girls' Senior Secondary School Lado Sarai.

Most of these centres were administering Covishield other than Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Saomi Nagar, Chirag Delhi that has 150 doses of Covaxins left.

Once again the national capital faces a vaccine shortage in several government-run vaccination centres, especially Covisheild.

The scenario started worsening majorly from July 12 onwards with various centres asking people not to come till further informed.

Apart from Delhi, few other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha are also experiencing a vaccine shortage.

It was a few weeks from now when the country started recovering from the long vaccine shortage that it has started facing again. (ANI)

