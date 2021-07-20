Amaravati, July 20 (PTI): Andhra Pradeshs cumulative coronavirus cases touched 19,44,222 as 2,498 were reported afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The state also reported 2,201 recoveries and 24 deaths in24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The total recoveries increased to 19,07,201 and deaths to 13,178, it said.

The active caseload is now down to 23,843, it added.

East Godavari district reported 481 fresh cases, Prakasam 336, West Godavari 326, Krishna 263, Chittoor 245, SPS Nellore 233, Guntur 181 and Visakhapatnam 179 in a day.

Five other districts added less than 100 new cases each.

Chittoor had five, Prakasam four, SPS Nellore and West Godavari three each, Anantapuramu, Guntur and East Godavari two each and Krishna, Kurnool and Srikakulam one Covid-19 fatality each in 24 hours.

