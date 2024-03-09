Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 9 (ANI): In order to ensure the conduct of free, fair, and peaceful upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Punjab state has received 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for area domination and confidence-building measures.

According to an official release, the 25 companies include five companies of Central Reserved Police Forces (CRPF), 15 companies of Border Security Force (BSF), and five companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said on Friday that the forces will be deployed in vulnerable districts of the state to instill confidence among the general public as well as to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas in the state.

He said that mapping of vulnerable areas is also being carried out so that extra force could be deployed to avoid any untoward situation ahead of the General Elections.

"All the CPs/SSPs have already been asked to keep vigil around the anti-social elements and carry out flag marches in their jurisdictions to build confidence among the general public," he said.

"Punjab Police under the leadership of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav is committed to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful conduct of elections in the state," he added. (ANI)

