Srinagar, Jun 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,54,391 on Wednesday as 25 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,752, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 13 were reported from the Jammu division and 12 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

There are 113 active COVID-19 cases in the Union territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,49,526, they said.

