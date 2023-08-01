New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in a meeting with NDA MPs from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand said that the journey of 25 years of the alliance has been unprecedented and the BJP intends to take it forward.

"The journey of 25 years of NDA has been unprecedented, we have to take it forward. Whatever role NDA has played is unprecedented. Together we will ensure victory in 2024," Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quoted as saying by a source in the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised winning in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls because, he said, the NDA government in nine years of power has done "unprecedented work in infrastructure development".

"It has to be done because if we compare the works of 10 years of UPA Government and 9 years of our government, then we have done unprecedented work in infrastructure development and this work has reached every household, today people are taking advantage of it," PM Modi said.

In the meeting PM Modi also asked all MPs to be "active" and "communicate directly" with the voters ahead of the 2024 polls.

"...That's why all MPs have to be active. We have to communicate directly with the public and tell the achievements of the government," PM Modi said.

The meeting which lasted for around 1:30 hours featured some presentations given by the NDA MPs.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leaders held a meeting in the national capital in which 10 groups of NDA MPs were formed to deliberate on programmes for the 2024 general election, party sources said. The groups have been formed as part of efforts to bring more synergy to the poll efforts of NDA constituents.

This is the first time that the leaders of the alliance are having region-wise deliberations. The BJP is working on a plan to secure a 50 per cent vote share in the Lok Sabha election along with allies, sources said.

The BJP leadership has identified 160 relatively weak constituencies and the party is putting up extra efforts to turn around its prospects in those constituencies.

With the opposition putting up a united front, the NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held a mega meeting on July 18. The BJP-led NDA has 38 parties under its fold. (ANI)

