New Delhi, July 31: Congress is all set to hold discussion with the party leaders from the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to discuss the Lok Sabha poll preparedness. A senior Congress leader said that the party President Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting with the leaders of the party from the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka to chalk out a strategy for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The source said that a meeting with the leaders of Karnataka with the party President, former party president Rahul Gandhi and several other secretaries is scheduled on August 2. Similarly, the leaders of Tamil Nadu will have a meeting on August 4 in the national capital at the party headquarters, which will also be chaired by Kharge. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Hits Out at Opposition Alliance, Says 'Can't Call Them INDIA As They Want To Mislead People'.

The party leader said that the meeting of Kerala was supposed to take place on Tuesday. However, due to death of senior party leader V Purushotham earlier in the day, the meeting of Kerala has been postponed a new date will be announced.

Even the Congress had planned a meeting with the Haryana leaders on August 3. However, looking at the clashes in Nuh in the state, the date has been postponed. The party leader said that new dates for Haryana and Kerala will be decided later. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Hold Meetings With NDA MPs Between July 31 and August 10.

Earlier, the Congress had held similar meetings with the state unit chief, state incharges and senior party leaders to discuss the assembly elections preparedness in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2023 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).