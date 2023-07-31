Visakhapatnam, July 31: Vexed over not being able to get any work done, a councilor slapped himself with his slipper during a meeting of a municipal body in Andhra Pradesh. Councilor Ramaraju, belonging to the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), resorted to the bizarre protest in the meeting of Narsipatnam municipality in Anakapalle district.

Speaking during the meeting, the councilor lamented that despite 30 months after getting elected, he was unable to get any work done to solve civic issues in his ward. Andhra Pradesh: Municipality Councillor Slaps Himself with Slipper for Failing to Fulfil Promises.

Narsipatnam Councillor Ramaraju Slaps Himself With Slipper

Self punishment: A councillor in Narsipatnam Municipality of Anakapalli district slapped himself with a slipper on Monday for failing to fulfil the promises he made to his voters. M Ramaraju vented his frustration during the council meeting #PublicLife pic.twitter.com/ORpJ70gDJx — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) July 31, 2023

Blaming his own fate for this situation, Ramaraju took out a slipper and hit himself on his cheeks. Other councilors advised him to stop hitting himself with the footwear. Andhra Pradesh: Ex-Ranji Cricketer Held for Trafficking Ganja in Srikakulam District.

He threw the mike on the table to end his speech. The TDP councilor said during his speech, that not a single work relating to water supply, sanitation, and lighting was done in his ward.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2023 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).