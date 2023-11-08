Latur, Nov 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old Pharmacy student has been elected as a panchayat (village body) member in Maharashtra's Latur district.

Mohini Gurav bagged the highest number of votes – 568 of 700 – in her village Almala in Ausa tehsil. While three panels contested for the 12 seats in the panchayat, including the post of sarpanch (village head), the Gramvikas Parivartan panel, backed by NCP, won 8 seats.

Gurav, who is pursuing her second-year M.Pharm course, said she got an opportunity to contest the election as a member of the Gramvikas Parivartan panel due to the support of her family members.

“As I was busy with my studies, I could hardly meet people from my ward. Still, they trusted me and elected me with a majority of votes. I am aware of the local issues. That is why I decided to contest the election,” Gurav told PTI.

NCP Ausa working president Narendra Patil, who led the Gramvikas Parivartan panel, said they will strive to provide basic needs to the residents and work towards overall development. Also, equal opportunities will be given to all communities, he said.

