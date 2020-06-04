India News | 257 COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka, 4 More Deaths Reported

Bengaluru, June 4 (PTI) Karnataka reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 and four related fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 4,320 and toll to 57, the health department said on Thursday.

155 of these 257 new cases are returnees from other states, mostly from neighboring Maharashtra.

As of June 4 evening, cumulatively 4,320 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 57 deaths and 1,610 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said out of 2,651 active cases, 2,638 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 13 are in ICU.

106 patients have been discharged on Thursday.

The four deaths include a 44-year-old man from Gadag district, diagnosed as ILI presented with fever cough and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and known case of diabetes mellitus.

He was admitted to a designated hospital in Gadag, but his condition deteriorated and was shifted to another hospital in Hubballi-Dharwad on June 2 and died on the same day due to sepsis and bronchopneumonia.

A 83-year-old woman from Davangere district was a secondary contact of a patient who earlier tested positive and presented with Chest pain.

She was admitted to a designated hospital in Davanagere on May 31 and died on the same day due to severe metabolic acidosis with renal failure.

The other two deaths are from Bengaluru, a 65-year- old woman diagnosed with SARI and presented with fever and cough.

She died on June 3 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome at a designated hospital here.

The other is a 60-year-old woman diagnosed with SARI and presented with fever and vomiting.

Known case of Hypertension and diabetes mellitus, she was admitted to a designated hospital on June 3 and died on the same day due to respiratory failure.

The fresh cases include 149 from Maharashtra, two from Tamil Nadu and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

While one is with international travel history from UAE.

Remaining cases include, nearly 90 who are contacts of patients earlier tested positive, other than cases with history of SARI and ILI, those from containment zones among others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Udupi accounts for 92, followed by Raichur 88, 15 each in Mandya and Hassan, Davangere 13, Belagavi 12, Bengaluru urban 9, Dakshina Kannada 4, two each from Chikkaballapura and Gadag, and one each from Vijayapura, Mysuru, Ballari, Tumakuru and Haveri.

Udupi district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 564 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 510 and Bengaluru urban 424.

Among discharges, Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 262 discharges, followed by Davangere 141 and Mandya 133.

A total of 3,47,093 samples were tested so far, out of which 12,268 were tested on Thursday alone.

So far 3,37,154 samples have reported as negative, and out of them 11,468 were reported negative.

