Shillong, Jul 15 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended 26 Bangladeshis near the international border in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district for entering India "without valid documents", officials said on Tuesday.

Four persons were also nabbed for facilitating the illegal entry of the Bangladeshi nationals, they said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, personnel of the 22nd Battalion intercepted three vehicles, travelling from Purakhasia to Barengapara along the state highway-12 near Matchokpara on Monday, an official said.

"During checking, it was found that the Bangladeshi nationals were being assisted by Indian facilitators in an infiltration attempt. All individuals were taken to custody for questioning," he said.

The number of Bangladeshi nationals, apprehended in Meghalaya in 2025 so far, has risen to at least 46, according to BSF data.

Earlier this year, seven Bangladeshis were apprehended in East Khasi Hills, five in South Garo Hills, and four each in West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills.

The BSF termed Monday's operation a major success in its ongoing efforts to curb cross-border crimes and infiltration along the India-Bangladesh frontier.

"This operation reflects the unwavering vigilance and operational commitment of our personnel in safeguarding national security," a BSF spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, he added.

