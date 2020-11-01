Amaravati, Nov 1 (PTI): Another 2,618 cases were added to Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally on Sunday, taking the gross to 8,25,966.

A total of 3,509 patients recovered from the disease while 16 more succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The latest bulletin said the state now has 23,668 active cases after a total of 7,95,592 recoveries and 6,706 deaths.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases with 423, followed by Guntur 387, Krishna 328, West Godavari 296, East Godavari 291 and Prakasam 255 in 24 hours.

Kadapa and Anantapuramu districts added 125 and 123 respectively, while five others reported less than 100 each, with 40 in Kurnool being the lowest.

Krishna saw four fresh COVID-19 fatalities and Chittoor and Guntur three each, the bulletin added.

