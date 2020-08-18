New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The number of cancer cases in the country in 2020 was estimated at 13.9 lakh of which about 27% was due to tobacco use, according to the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020, released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru.

The report said that the cases were likely to increase to 15.7 lakh by 2025 based on current trends. Cancer of breast and cervix uteri were the most common cancers among women, the report added.

These estimates are based on information related to cancer collected from 28 Population-Based Cancer Registries (PBCRs). Additionally, 58 Hospital Based Cancer Registries (HBCRs) provided cancer data.

In 2020, tobacco-related cancers are estimated to contribute 3.7 lakhs (27.1 per cent) of the total cancer burden. Among women, breast cancers are estimated to contribute 2 lakh (14.8 per cent) and cervix cancer are estimated to contribute 0.75 lakh (5.4 per cent), whereas for both men and women, cancers of the gastrointestinal tract is estimated to contribute 2.7 lakh (19.7 per cent) of the total cancer burden, the report said.

"The cancer incidence rate for male population ranges from 269.4 in Aizawl district (highest in India) to 39.5 in Osmanabad and Beed district per 1,00,000 population. Similarly, the cancer incidence rate for women population ranges from 219.8 (Papumpare district) to 49.4 (Osmanabad & Beed district) per 1,00,000 population," it added.

The report further stated that cancers related to use of any form of tobacco were highest in the North-eastern region of the country and in higher proportions in men. Cancer of lung, mouth, stomach and oesophagus were the most common cancers among men. Cancer of breast and cervix uteri were the most common cancers among women. A significant increase in the incidence rates of breast cancers in women, and lung and head and neck cancers in both men and women was observed in most of the registries, but a declining trend was seen in most of the registries for cancer of the cervix.

Cancers of lung were diagnosed at a stage of spread to distant sites, while cancers of head and neck, stomach, breast and cervix were in higher proportions with a loco-regional spread. Multimodality treatment (a varied combination of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy) was administered for cancers of breast and head and neck, while cancer cervix was treated mainly with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. For cancers of the lung and the stomach, systemic therapy was the mode of treatment. (ANI)

