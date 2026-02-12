Kanpur, February 12: In a dramatic turn of events, Kanpur Police have arrested 26-year-old Shivam Mishra, son of a prominent tobacco businessman and scion of the Banshidhar Tobacco Group, in connection with a high-speed Lamborghini crash that left three people injured. The accident occurred on February 8, 2026, when a INR 10 crore Lamborghini Revuelto lost control on VIP Road and ploughed into pedestrians and vehicles.

Mishra was earlier named in the First Information Report (FIR) after initial controversy over the driver’s identity. Following mounting public pressure and further investigation, police confirmed that he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Authorities have now formally taken him into custody as the probe continues. Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Who Was Driving? CCTV Exposes Truth as Lawyer Denies Shivam Mishra Behind Wheel (Watch Video).

Who Is Shivam Mishra?

Shivam Mishra is the son of KK Mishra and a key member of the Kanpur-based Banshidhar Tobacco Group, one of the city’s oldest industrial houses with a legacy spanning nearly 90 years. The company supplies raw materials to major pan masala brands and has a strong presence in the tobacco trade.

Shivam Mishra Taken Into Custody

Mishra first came under national spotlight in March 2024 when the Income Tax Department conducted raids at over 20 locations linked to the group. Officials reportedly uncovered luxury vehicles worth more than INR 50 crore at his Delhi residence, including the same Lamborghini involved in the recent accident. Investigators had alleged discrepancies between the firm’s declared income and its estimated actual turnover. Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Businessman’s Son Rams Speeding Luxury Car Into Pedestrians on VIP Road in Uttar Pradesh, Several Injured (Watch Videos).

How the Kanpur Lamborghini Crash Happened

The high-speed crash took place near Rev-3 Mall in the upscale Gwaltoli area. According to eyewitnesses, the Lamborghini first rammed into an auto-rickshaw before colliding with a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. The impact allegedly threw the motorcycle rider nearly 10 feet into the air.

The luxury supercar eventually came to a halt after crashing into an electric pole. Video footage from the scene showed private security personnel rushing to pull the driver out of the wrecked vehicle.

Initially, an FIR was registered against an “unidentified” person, drawing sharp criticism. However, Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal later confirmed that evidence and witness statements established Shivam Mishra as the driver. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rash driving, endangering life, and causing hurt by negligence.

Police Action and Ongoing Investigation

Following the arrest, Kanpur Police also initiated disciplinary action against a local Station House Officer over alleged procedural lapses in the early handling of the case. Officials stated that the investigation remains ongoing and further legal steps will be taken based on forensic reports and witness testimonies.

The arrest of the tobacco tycoon’s son has reignited debate over reckless driving by owners of high-end supercars and the accountability of influential business families.

