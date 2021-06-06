By By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): Bharat Scouts and Guides West Calcutta is operating an isolation-cum-wellness centre at Badabazar, Kolkata from May 21. Twenty-seven people have recovered from COVID-19 so far at this centre.

As per an official, Shri Maidh Kshatriya Sabha gave permission to make its Swarnkar Bhawan into the isolation centre.

District Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides West Calcutta, Avinash Kumar Gupta said, "When the second wave of pandemic hit us, there was a shortage of bed space in hospitals. So, we thought of an isolation centre. Then we talked with Maidh Kshatriya Sabha who helped us to make our thought into reality."

"The centre will not only benefit COVID patients, but nearby hospitals will also get relief. Their burden will be reduced and it will allow them to focus more on the treatment of critical patients. The centre has a capacity of 75 beds but we will gradually extend it. We are providing every amenities free of cost. Food, juice, medicine, oxygen back up and round the clock medical support are provided free of cost...Three patients who were critical were shifted to a hospital," he added.

Gupta said that 27 people have so far recovered from COVID and discharged from the isolation centre, adding that efforts will be made to open more such isolation centres if required.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 44,441 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 13,58,537 and fatalities have mounted to 16,152. (ANI)

