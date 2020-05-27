India News | 280 New COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan, Total Count Spikes to 7,816

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 27 (ANI): As many as 280 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

"With 280 more people being confirmed of coronavirus, the total count in Rajasthan has spiked to 7,816," read an official statement issued by the state Health Department.

It further read that the active cases in the state stands at 3,081 and 173 deaths have been reported so far.

A total of 1,51,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 64,426 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

There are 83,004 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,337 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

