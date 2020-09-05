Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 5 (ANI): As many as 2,891 were reported in Assam on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 1,21,224 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

According to the data, the total number of cases includes 90,697 recoveries and 345 deaths. The number of active cases stood at 30,179 in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID count has surged to 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases and 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated patients as of September 4. (ANI)

