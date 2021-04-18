Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) Twenty-nine more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Sunday as it reported another big spike of 7,177 cases, taking the state's infection count to 3,56,971, a Health Department bulletin said.

So far, the infection has claimed 3,415 lives in the state.

On Saturday, the state had recorded its biggest single-day jump of 7,717 infections.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (2,401), Faridabad (998), Sonipat (573), Hisar (521) and Karnal (501).

Four people died in Kaithal and three each in Jind, Yamunanagar, Hisar and Faridabad.

With Haryana witnessing a surge in cases in the past one week, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 42,217.

So far, 3,11,339 people have recovered from the disease with the recovery rate hovering around 87.22 per cent, the bulletin said.

