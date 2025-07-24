Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Bengaluru has recently sentenced three accused to seven years in prison and a fine of ₹36,000 each after they pleaded guilty in the August 11, 2020, attack on DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations.

Syed Ikramuddin alias Syed Naveed, Syed Atif and Mohammed Atif were sentenced by NIA Special Court Judge Kemparaju after they confessed.

Syed Ikramuddin, Syed Atif and Mohammed Atif were the 14th, 16th and 18th accused, respectively. The trial of the rest is yet to begin.

There were a total of 199 accused in the case, 187 of whom were arrested. 4 surrendered themselves, and one died. The prosecution has filed a charge sheet against 138 people.

Twelve vehicles and one private vehicle were damaged in the incident, out of which one Innova car, five two-wheelers, and the remaining six other vehicles were damaged.

Earlier, on August 11, 2020, at around 9 pm, 25-30 people gathered in front of the KG Halli police station, demanding that the then MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy's relative, Naveen, post a derogatory post on social media against Prophet Mohammed and demand his immediate arrest.

The protest was led by Syed Ikramuddin. The complainant had informed the NCR. As the protesters insisted on registering a case and making immediate arrests, the police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to control the situation. The angry mob attacked and started a riot. (ANI)

