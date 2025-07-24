Hajipur, July 24: Three persons, including a father-son duo, were charred to death in a fire that broke out after a collision between two trucks in Bihar's Vaishali district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place near Rangila Chowk on the Hajipur-Mahua Road in the evening. According to eyewitnesses, a head-on collision occurred, following which an explosion took place and both the vehicles caught fire, Hajipur Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Subodh Kumar said. Arshid Ashrith Dies: Indian MBBS Student Dies in Accident in Vietnam’s Can Tho City, CCTV Video Shows Tragic Crash.

Police, along with fire tenders, reached the spot and the blaze was immediately brought under control, but all three, including two drivers, were charred to death, he said. The father-son duo has been identified as Indradev Rai and his son Ritik Kumar. The driver of the other truck has not been identified so far, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)